City council to begin budget deliberations Monday with proposed 1.99% tax hike

Monday is budget day at the City of Windsor.

On the table, a proposed 1.99% tax increase — but the wildcard for council comes in the form of $25-million in unfunded costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's no word yet if upper levels of government will cover the costs which could raise the tax levy to as much as 7%.

The budget also includes some big ticket items such as $29-million to revamp the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, $16.3-million for Transit Windsor improvements and $9.4-million to upgrade and replace 32 playgrounds across the city.

Roughly $47-million is allocated for roads and infrastructure in 2022.

One Windsor councillor would like to see the proposed tax increase lowered — Fred Francis is calling on council to do all it can to hold the line on taxes calling a tax hike "irresponsible" as the COVID-19 pandemic has put major financial pressure on many residents.

Budget deliberations get underway at 10 a.m.