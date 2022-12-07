City Council to consider funding for Rosalie Trombley exhibit

Funding to create an exhibit to celebrate Rosalie Trombley will be considered this coming Monday by Windsor City Council.

Administration is recommending Council approve up to $50,000 from the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund to stage a temporary exhibit at the Chimczuk Museum and host a celebration of life achievements for Rosalie Trombley.

Trombley served as the music director at The Big 8 CKLW in the 1960s and 1970s and was known as 'the girl with the golden ear' for her ability to select hit songs.

Her influence in selecting hits spanned North America and played a part in helping a number of musicians and groups, including Bachman-Turner Overdrive; Elton John; Kiss; The Guess Who; Bob Seger; and Alice Cooper.

Among the hits that CKLW was first to play were The Guess Who's "These Eyes."

She also persuaded Elton John to release "Bennie and the Jets" as a single, because she believed, correctly, that it would be a cross-over hit, appealing to both black and white listeners.

Gary Kaschak, Ward 8 City Councillor, proposed the exhibit during a meeting of Council in February, asking administration to see what could be done in terms of funding and he's happy administration was able to put something together so soon.

"You know, Windsor is a city of champions and I don't think we honour our champions enough sometimes. I thought that in this particular case Rosalie was worth more than a statue, with an exhibit we can get Windsorites of all ages to come to know about here and find out more about her," he says.

Kaschak says he didn't know a lot about Rosalie and her influence when he was younger listening to the Big 8 but learned more about her later in life.

"I think we forget about some of the other champions in our city, this endeavour is certainly going to help that,' he says. "Big musical city with AM800 and a border city with Windsor-Detroit, there's been that connection in the music industry for many years and it continues today.

If the funding is approved, the report from administration indicates that the goal is to have the exhibit ready by Sept. 18, 2023, Rosalie's birthday.

In August, City Council approved $100,000 in funding to help complete the bronzing of a sculpture in her honour, which will be placed at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The plan is to also unveil the statue on Sept. 18, 2023.

Rosalie Trombley passed away in November of 2021 at the age of 82.

Windsor City Council meets Monday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.