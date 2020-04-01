City Council to Consider Rebates for Transit Windsor Riders

The City of Windsor is preparing to offer a rebate to Transit Windsor bus pass holders following the suspension of the city bus service.

A special meeting of city council at 11:30am will consider a recommendation for a one-time rebate for those who purchased passes they can't or didn't use.

All fares were free as of March 19 before a decision was made to suspend the city bus service, as of March 26, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive that the rebate is called the '25, 50, 75 plan' and those numbers represent dollar amounts that would come back to people who hold passes.

"So you can image someone who paid $100 for a pass and didn't get the whole months worth, and as of March 19 the system was free anyway," he says. "So it's just about rebating those folks to make sure they're made whole."

Dilkens adds that it's unfair that those who paid the full amount, should have to pay the full amount and not get a rebate given the inconvenience.

Today's special meeting of city council will also look at what to do when it comes to paying city employees, as most city services are shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.