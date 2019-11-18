City Council to Consider Red Light Cameras in Windsor

Windsor city council will be looking at the feasibility of red light traffic cameras when they meet Monday night.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante floated the idea at a meeting back in February. A report is coming back to council recommending the city hold off on the move, but not close the door on it permanently.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie supports a deeper look into using camera's to improve road safety, but says it's the data is a "mixed bag" so far.

"Some of the data actually shows that in instances where they have put these traffic cameras there's been a 50 per cent increase in some intersections of rear end collisions, while there's only a 25 per cent decrease in the perpendicular type of collisions that occur when people are trying to go through an intersection illegally," he says.

McKenzie says cameras are definitely worth a longer look.

"It doesn't bring me all the way there, because it raises the question of whether or not we could create new problems that we don't have, but I'm interested in looking at what the full scope of it could be if we decided to proceed," he says. "Council will make its decision collectively, but I'll certainly be voting to see if we can get a little bit more information."

McKenzie says he'd rather council seek more information than close the door on the move.

"Council's very interested in proceeding with some enhanced measures in terms of traffic calming and traffic safety, but this may or may not be the right one for us to proceed with in the first instance and that's why we're asking for more information," he added.

According to the report, eight municipalities already have the red-light camera system in place at an annual cost of up to $90,000 per camera. Those communities are Toronto, London, Waterloo, Ottawa, Hamilton, Halton, Peel and York Region.

The cameras are installed and maintained by a vendor and the expense is offset by fines.

Council gets underway at 6pm Monday at city hall.