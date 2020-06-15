City Council to Debate Celestial Beacon Project Monday

Windsor City Council is being asked to approve the design and building of the Celestial Beacon project along Windsor's waterfront.

Last month, the city launched a survey to get public feedback on the $7-million project at the foot of Askin Avenue, slated to be the future home of Street Car 351.

Corporate leader for Parks, Recreation and Facilities, Jan Wilson, says the city received more than 1,000 responses, some positive and others who didn't support the location.

"There are some people who suggest that we shouldn't do it on the riverfront," she says. "I understand and respect that, but we are following what council's direction has been for the past several years about what should be there."

Wilson says the majority of people like the look of the project.

"One of the questions we really asked was, do you like the design and how it is integrated? Two-thirds of the survey respondents said they liked that. So yes, we want to respect the features that are there," she adds.

Because the project will be home to the street car, the city is able to apply for a grant to the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, worth $3-million to offset the city's portion of the cost.

City council will discuss the issue when they meet today.

If approved, construction is expected to begin in early spring 2021.

The historic street car was built in 1918 in Cincinnati, Ohio and is 50 feet long.