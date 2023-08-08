City council to discuss speed humps in Wards 1, 9 and 10

Windsor city councillors will be asked to approve some traffic calming measures in Ward 1, 9 and 10 at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

A report coming to council recommends that administration be directed to install speed humps on Avondale Avenue between West Grand Boulevard and Norfolk Street, on Beals Street East and Beals Street West between Dougall Avenue and Huntington Avenue, and on Academy Drive between Northwood Street and North Service Road West.

According to the report, all three areas met the criteria for speed humps in the Local Road Speed Humps Procedure under the Traffic Calming Policy.

The total cost of initial installation of the speed humps, associated signs and pavement markings for all three proposed locations is $73,850 which would be funded from the Traffic Calming Capital Program Project.

Additionally, the total operating maintenance costs for these three initiatives is $5,420 which will be brought forward as part of the 2024 operating budget submissions and will be considered a priority item based upon direction to install the speed humps.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says he thinks it's a good thing for his ward, and that these initiatives are all resident driven.

"So if the residents want to initiate a petition for speed humps on their street, as long as the majority of the residents agree to it then they'll get speed humps," he continued. "But it's completely up to the residents in the neighbourhood, if they want speed humps they can have them, if they don't want them then they don't need to have them."

On these three proposed speed humps, Avondale received 79% support from households, Beals received 50%, and Academy received 57%.

Francis says this is a perfect example of giving the people what they want, so long as a majority of neighbours in any given area of the city want these.

"We work for the people. Sometimes we have to put policies and procedures in place that make things a little bit easier for the people to get what they want, sometimes it's more challenging with respect to risk or liability. But the onus is on the elected official, on us, to make sure the people are represented well and they get what they want."

He says there aren't too many of these speed humps city wide.

If these three are installed, on top of others that have been put in place over the last few years, Francis says they'll have better data to understand the kind of impact they can make.

"The one thing we know for certain is when you make physical alterations to a roadway, driver behaviour changes as a result of those physical changes. Signs for the most part don't work by themselves, other features on the roadway from a visual standpoint don't work by themselves," he said.

Francis says traffic calming measures are important because of the increased number of drivers not respecting the rules of the road in residential neighbourhoods.

He says council would rather spend money on other priorities like parks and infrastructure upgrades, but safety takes precedent.

If approved, city administration will monitor the installation of the speed humps after installation to determine if there are any on-going concerns brought forward from residents with respect to accessibility which was identified as one potential issue.

