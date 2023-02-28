City Council votes to send letter asking reconsideration of Windsor Star plant closure

A show of support from City of Windsor council to the Windsor Star and their employees.

On Monday evening at their regular meeting, council unanimously agreed to support a motion put forward by Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie that would see council send a letter to Post Media asking them to reconsider the closure of the Windsor Star production plant.

It will also be sent to regional MPPs, MPs and school boards.

Postmedia announced at the end of January that it would be eliminating editorial and inserter positions, and outsource printing of the newspaper. Meaning as of March 3, there will no longer be a daily newspaper printed in Windsor.

The President of Unifor Local 517-G, Colin Brian, presented to council on Monday asking them to stand behind the union in solidarity for the community.

McKenzie, along with the rest of the councillors who spoke, credited Brian and the rest of the Star team for pushing to try and do something about this.

"It also takes folks like yourself Colin, and colleagues that are here this evening, to stand up and to raise the issue. It's not an easy thing to come to council and to set this whole process in motion that puts you in this spot and gives us the opportunity to raise these issues," he said.

Mayor Drew Dilkens as part of his comments spoke to the importance of the local media in keeping checks and balances on municipal government.

He says the cut backs across numerous companies is having a real impact in Windsor and elsewhere, which makes us all worse off.

"It is a very dangerous time I think for local government, because you need the check and the balance of a local media calling people out, looking at what people are saying and providing a context for residents," he continued. "Calling out things that could never be done because a lot of times the residents aren't as informed about the details of something like a budget."

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino echoed those comments, saying it's never been more of an important time for local media even at a time when things are difficult for so many newsrooms.

"I don't think local media has ever been busier than they are now, but at the same time there seems to be this blockade when it comes to revenue, how to make money, and how to support the industry."

The Windsor Star has been serving the community as a daily since 1918, after it began as the weekly Windsor Record in 1888.

During the presentation, it was noted by Mayor Dilkens that discussions between the Windsor Star and the University of Windsor are ongoing to find a home for their archives.

Should those negotiations not lead to an agreement, the City of Windsor would then be interested in adding them to their permanent collection.