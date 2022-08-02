City councillor asks for a report to add solar lights to Windsor trails

Solar lights along trails could become a new addition to parks in Windsor.

During a recent city council meeting, Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie asked administration for a report for solar lights to be added to trails around the city.

McKenzie also wants the report to specify for future park projects to include the solar lights as developments occur, opposed to waiting for them to be installed at a later date.

He says aside from public safety, which would be a benefit for the trails, it adds a more environmental impact as well.

"It's green infrastructure, we're adding something that's bringing an added value into our parks with zero impact to our greenhouse gas emissions so that's near the top of the list," he says. "But, in terms of the actual experience for residents what it does is it opens up a wider window for people in neighbourhoods and across the community to use our parks."

McKenzie says newer parks around the city are still looking for additions to complete the parks.

"There are open greenspaces that are kind of waiting for a few added features, such as a trail, to really enhance the usability and what I've asked them to do is wherever we decide we're going to put a trail, moving forward that we also as a matter of standard practice, add the lights as well."

He adds Windsor already has allocated funds in the city's budget set aside for trail remediation, so it wouldn't be costly for the city to make the change.

"This is a very affordable option that councillors can consider that really does have an impact in improving the usability and the public safety of our parks," he says. "I'm looking forward to the discussion, but I know there's already some very strong support around the council table for us adding this amenity as a standard practice."

A report will be brought back to council at a later date for discussion.

In the meantime, McKenzie will look to gain community as well as councillor support for the proposal.