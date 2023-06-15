City councillor asks for report on switching garbage and recycling collection days

A member of city council wants to know if switching the garbage and recycling collection days would improve waste diversion in Windsor.

During Monday's council meeting, Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak asked administration to see if having recycling collection days moved ahead of garbage collection days would lead to more recycling being diverted from the regional landfill.

Kaschak says he'd like to keep more cans, bottles and cardboard out of the landfill.

"What I see sometimes on garbage day is a lot of recycling type items in garbage pails and then the next day, walking by the area with my dog, I see the recycling bins are overflowing. If we could get recycling picked up a day earlier, I think we got an option to get more waste diversion and more things into our recycling process," he says.

Kaschak says it just might improve waste diversion in the city and extend the life of the regional landfill.

"The landfill is open and available until the year 2040, which is not that far away. You're going to have to come up with a new landfill at that time and putting a new landfill in someone's area is always going to be a contentious issue," he says.

Kaschak adds that maybe a switch could be introduced as a pilot project to see if waste diversion targets increase.

Administration will bring back a report to a future meeting of council and report to the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority.