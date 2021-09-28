City councillor calling for more police presence following latest incident in Forest Glade Park

The councillor for Windsor's Ward 7 is calling for more police presence in city parks.

Jeewen Gill made the request following an incident on September 10 in Forest Glade Park where it was reported a group of 10 to 12 suspects in masks sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray — it was also reported one suspect had a taser-like weapon while another may have been in possession of a firearm.

Gill says he's been hearing from residents since the latest incident.

"I know one incident happened in June, then another incident happened on September 10," says Gill. "From that day I've been constantly talking to the Windsor police and always, a lot of residents are concerned about the safety going to the parks or anywhere."

He says residents shouldn't be scared to go to their neighbourhood parks.

"That is what we want, for people to feel safe going to the parks of recreation facilities and enjoy them as much as they can," he says.

Gill adds he's been hearing about issues outside of Forest Glade as well.

"It is not just in the Forest Glad area," says Gill. "There are a couple of other areas. That is why it is better to have a city-wide report with what the police are intending to do."

Administration has been instructed to prepare a report on potential solutions to curb questionable behaviour and violence in city parks.

The latest incident in Forest Glade Park remains under investigation and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi