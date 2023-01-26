City councillor calling on city to rescind its support for the proposed CTS location

A Windsor city councillor wants the city to rescind its support for the proposed location of the Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) site.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino will be tabling a notice of motion on Monday, for the city to rescind its support.

Dilkens believes it's a 'very fair time' to bring this up and also feels it's a 'very fair conversation' to have.

He says other levels of government have yet to sign off on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's proposal.

Last January, the health unit first approached city council for approval of hosting a site at 628 Goyeau St.

In a narrow 6-5 vote council approved the request.

In May, the health unit returned to council asking for approval of a different site at 101 Wyandotte St. E. which was also approved by a 6-5 vote.

The health unit has since signed a lease and is currently renovating the site.

Dilkens says no one has said they are opposed to the delivery of the service.

"It was lets find a place where it is going to provide the support it needs to provide but minimize the negative disruption that it causes where ever it is located, and that's what he is trying to do here," says Dilkens.

He says it's fair to say the site will draw comment wherever it goes.

"Any reasonable person living in the City of Windsor and knowing the construct of our downtown and the location that was sort of rushed through the last minute because the first one failed will look and say does this make a lot of sense to have a safe injection site as the first thing you see when you enter Canada from the tunnel or when you're entering the tunnel plaza to leave Canada," he says.

Dilkens adds councillor Agostino along with members of council want to do the right thing and provide the service but the location needs to make sense.

"They don't have everything signed off from the other levels of government, so it's not too late to stop this and have a conversation about where the right location is that will have a lesser impact on our city but also on the neighbourhoods that surrounds it," says Dilkens.

For the last three days, the health unit has been holding virtual town hall meetings with businesses, residents and agencies about the site.

The health unit discussed the upcoming launch, operations of the site as well as safety and security.

WECHU began the process for a Consumption and Treatment Services site in 2019.

The health unit hopes to open the site in March.