City councillor calls for meeting with police after shots fired investigation in south Windsor

Ward one city councillor Fred Francis is speaking out after a police incident in his ward over the weekend.

He says he has heard from many residents who are concerned and frustrated with the latest activity in the neighbourhood.

As heard on AM800 news Tuesday morning, police are looking for a suspect after a shots fired call in south Windsor earlier Saturday morning in the 4200-block of Longfellow Avenue.

Windsor police say officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area and found several shell casings at the scene.

Francis says there have been previous incidents in the neighbourhood and is calling for a neighbourhood meeting with police.

He says he continues to hear from residents.

"I'll be looking to set up a neighbourhood meeting with police very very soon," Francis continued. "So that neighbours can speak directly to police and share their frustrations, their concerns and get any questions they have answered by police directly."

He says with safety protocols in mind, he feels the meeting will have to be done virtually.

"I'm suspecting there's going to be a lot of people that are going to want to attend that. I doubt very much that we'll be able to put everyone that wants to attend in a room together, so it will most likely have to be a Zoom meeting."

Francis says Windsor residents pride themselves on a safe city.

"We have to do everything we possibly can do working with police to remove this kind of criminality and illegal activities from our neighbourhoods," he continued. "That's not up for discussion. There's not tolerance for illegal activity or criminal activities in our neighbourhoods."

Police continue to investigate the Longfellow incident.

No injuries are reported, but the suspect shooter or shooters remain at large.

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident and are asking residents in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.