City councillor concerned Windsor may end up with 'scaled down' EV battery plant

A member of city council is concerned Windsor may not get everything that was first promised when it comes to the electric vehicle battery plant.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis is looking for reassurances that Windsor will get what was promised as talks continue between the federal government, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to finalize a new agreement for the NextStar Energy plant.

When the $5-billion project was announced in 2022, the site was intended to assemble both cells and modules in two different sections, creating 2,500 jobs at the 220-acre property.

As a dispute over additional incentives become public earlier this month, Stellantis halted construction related to the battery module production component, while work related to the rest of the project continued.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal M-P Irek Kusmierczyk indicated on Wednesday that negotiations are in the "advanced stages" and said that he is "fully confident we will get an agreement and we will have a battery plant in Windsor, I've said that since Day 1."

Francis says he's concerned we could end up with a scaled down version of what was first announced.

"That's what I'm concerned about because I'm hearing politicians, I'm hearing Irek in the media saying 'Windsor is going to get a plant, no worries, I've been saying that from Day 1' and other politicians saying the same thing. No one is clarifying what that looks like," he says. "Is it the full plant that was promised and announced? Or Is it one cell facility and not the module facility?"

Francis says he hopes everyone at the federal level is doing everything they can to ensure the battery plant is the one that was promised

"I think anything less than what was promised and what was announced would be a major disappointment, not only in the short-term and medium term but in the long-term. This plant really is setting up our city and region for the next 30 to 50 years and we have to do it right, we have to do it in a way that's moving forward into the future and the coming decade," he says.

Francis would like some clarification on what Windsor will be getting.

"I think the expectation in Windsor is that we're getting what was announced. Again, it is concerning because you're dealing with people's hopes and livelihoods here," he says. "Quite frankly it kind of makes me sick to my stomach a little bit because it's such a serious matter, you don't want to see this plant, you don't want to see this investment lost to another jurisdiction."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on May 19 that the province is offering more money in a bid to keep Stellantis from pulling out of building the EV battery plant in Windsor, but the federal government still needs to finalize the deal with the automaker.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution warned earlier this month that they were implementing contingency plans because the federal government hasn't lived up to an agreement, pointing to incentives provided to the Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas.

The CEOs of the two companies wrote last month to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying Ottawa had confirmed in writing five times that it would match production incentives under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act, but has not delivered on those commitments.