City councillor discusses effectiveness of salting residential streets during the winter

The Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee will be discussing the effectiveness of salting residential streets during the winter to prevent ice formations.

Currently, there are 21 main salting and plow routes that cover the E.C. Row Expressway, arterial roads, collector roads and transit routes. Each route takes approximately two to four hours to complete.

Residential streets are divided into 36 zones. Applying salt to one of the 36 areas takes approximately four to six hours.

Administration says that by directing all 21 trucks from the main routes to salt the thirty-six residential zones would take eight to twelve hours to complete. The time spent off the higher priority main routes would cause snow and ice to build up and may result in collisions and traffic backups throughout the city.

During the City of Windsor's council meeting on January 17, Ward 6 councillor, JoAnne Gignac brought forward the question to ask administration to look into how effective it would be to salt the residential areas at least once during winter weather.

Ward 8 city councillor and member of the committee, Gary Kaschak, says those who snow plow and salt have a good handle on where they should and shouldn't be.

"I think that if we get to one of those that's going to be prolonged, they have that discretion to go out. Our maintenance people know, they study the weather, what's coming, the radars and different things like that. And I think you'll see that they've got a pretty good handle on where they should go and where they shouldn't."

He says residential areas that are lightly travelled won't have the same effectiveness from salt as busier roads.

"When you get into some of these residential areas and cul-de-sac's that are just lightly travelled, and sometimes you can salt that road but it's just not going to be effective because it's just going to sit there, it's not having that weather effective and also the traffic that kind of goes over it that enhances the effectiveness of the salt."

Kaschak says he agrees that administration has it right to leave the routes as they are.

"Our weather and our winters, there hasn't really been too much of a winter here the last five years, probably the last time was that polar vortex. So here, I think our administration has got it pretty much right here based on what we have and of course, we see eight and nine Celsius, and so effective use of the tax dollars is always important."

In the report, administration will not be recommending altering the salt and snow plow routes to accommodate more residential roadways.

The committee will meet on Wednesday, February 22 at 4:30 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi