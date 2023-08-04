City councillor ecstatic with the busy weekend planned for Windsor-Essex

It's going to be a busy weekend in not only Windsor-Essex, but Detroit at well, and one local councillor is ecstatic.

Ward 3 city councillor, Renaldo Agostino, says there is plenty going on in downtown Windsor, throughout Essex County, and over the border in Detroit.

Events this holiday weekend range from WWE SummerSlam, Detroit Tigers games, Buskers on the Block, the PGA Tour Windsor Championship, Hogs for Hospice, Windsor-Essex Pride events, and even the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market.

Agostino says this is truly going to feel like a pre-COVID weekend with events for everyone to take part in and enjoy.

He adds that people from outside of the region will be travelling to Windsor-Essex and Detroit to take part in the festivities

He says it's going to be a busy and amazing weekend.

"Oh my goodness, the hotels are all sold out, you've got SummerSlam coming to town, you've got RuPaul, you've got Incubus, we have Buskers downtown that has gotten a huge amount of buzz, you've got all these things happening in our downtown core this weekend."

Agostino says downtown Windsor business owners are feeling the excitement.

"People are excited. I had one business owner in particular we wanted to put a Busker on their corner and the business owner was like 'Renaldo, I can't facilitate it, we're packed, we're sold out. I can't send you an extension cord to have somebody playing because our patio is sold out, our bar is sold out, we can't fit it. Move it somewhere else where it's going to be more necessary'."

He says there will be a huge influx of tourists in the area.

"You have people coming down to celebrate, or people going to concerts, and people going over the border to see SummerSlam or to go to the Tigers game. It's a big weekend for downtown Windsor, it's a big weekend for downtown Detroit, it's a big weekend for this city because Pride is all over the place this weekend too, there's so much going on. It's going to be so much fun."

Nine major local hotels are sold-out for this Saturday.

There are still some hotel rooms left for today and Sunday, but they are expected to sell quickly.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi