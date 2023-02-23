City councillor encourages people to 'check on their neighbour' following ice storm

The city councillor for Windsor's Ward 1 is encouraging people to 'check on their neighbour' following the recent ice storm.

Wednesday night's freezing rain has resulted in the downing of numerous trees and tree limbs, which has led to multiple power outages across Windsor and Essex County.

Councillor Fred Francis says officials at Enwin have assured him they will be putting all their resources in to getting the power back on, and even working with contractor crews when it comes to tree trimming impacting utility wires.

Francis says he hopes people will look out for their neighbour.

This is a time when people band together, neighbourhoods band together and help one another," he says. "The city is going to be there to have your back, obviously, but it's a good thing to ask how your neighbour is doing today, tomorrow and throughout the week. I think there is a lot of people that need help and we're certainly going to be there to help them, but we can certainly help each other as well."

A tree branch that smashed through the back window of a car in the 3300 block of Longfellow Avenue in Windsor. Feb. 23, 2023 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Francis says he would encourage people to call 3-1-1 if there's an issue around their property.

"If there's something that fell on your front yard or fell on the street, I would encourage people to call 3-1-1," he says. "The city is going to be out there, not just today but throughout the week to help with clean-up measures, along with Enwin and their crews and contracting crews."

Francis adds if you call 3-1-1 it might take a little bit of time considering the scope and magnitude of the work that needs to be done.

As of 9:30 a.m., the city says there were over 200 calls to the 311 Customer Contact Centre asking for Forestry support. The significant call volume could mean increased wait time for callers, so the 311 Mobile App or 311 Online are also options.

Forestry is prioritizing calls by tackling any broken limbs or downed trees posing danger or affecting right-of-ways, and once those initial calls are dealt with, the longer process of getting to non-emergency calls will take place.

With files from Rob Hindi