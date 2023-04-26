City councillor looking to address concerns brought up in online forum

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino is pleased with the feedback he received after hosting his first virtual townhall meeting.

The meeting was held Tuesday evening on Reddit to discuss issues in the core.

Agostino says micro issues such as broken sidewalks and missing fences were brought up.

He says there was plenty of interaction and the page has almost 7000 views.

"I think most people usually wouldn't talk about it or they just overlook because it was such an easy way to get in and have a discussion, offer suggestions, I found that it was really easy for someone to type in a small problem that they have and now I can get to work on it," says Agostino. "It was great. I really enjoyed it."

Agostino says he'll be looking at some of the concerns and will also forward some to city administration.

"I think that's the biggest thing to come out of the format was that it was really easy for people to send me some of their concerns and now we get to address those concerns and move forward," says Agostino. "By using technology in this creative way of bringing people together is going to lead to some great solutions."

He adds since being on council, nothing catches him off guard anymore.

"I've had everything from heat and air conditioning not working to cracks in sidewalks to I lost my cat, I get all kinds of things everyday so nothing with this job surprises me anymore and it shouldn't because everyone's concern is just important as everyone else's," says Agostino.

This was the third public meeting Agostino hosted since being elected as ward 3 councillor.

The two previous meetings were in-person.

One focused on issues around the Downtown Mission while the other dealt with safety in parks.