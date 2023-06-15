City councillor looking to bring rainbow crosswalk to the downtown core

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino is looking to bring a rainbow crosswalk to the downtown core.

Agostino says plans are in the early stages but says he has already talked to some local artists who are involved with the Ottawa Street crosswalk.

He says he also plans to talk to councillor Kieran McKenzie, who helped bring the rainbow crosswalk to Ottawa Street.

"I'll be speaking with him about what the process is to get one somewhere downtown," he says. "I think maybe somewhere on Pelissier would be fantastic. I think adding a splash of colour and some support to the community would be fantastic for our downtown core."

Agostino says he started talking to local artists months ago about the idea.

"I think it would be something cool for our core and a great way to support the community," says Agostino. "It's a great thing to support the community and I think it's a great look for the area. It's such a cool design and rainbows are obviously one of the most beautiful things on the planet so if we could put one on a street to not only show our support to that community but also something that beautifies the area, it's a win-win for everybody."

The rainbow crosswalk on Ottawa Street is expected to be installed once road work is done in the area and upgrades are done at Lanspeary Park.

Last week, Amherstburg unveiled its rainbow crosswalk.

Amherstburg's crosswalk is located near North Star High School.

A rainbow crosswalk celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community.