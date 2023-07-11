City councillor looks to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

A city councillor is looking to stand up against intimate partner violence in Windsor-Essex.

During Monday's Windsor council meeting, ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac introduced a notice of motion asking for Windsor to declare IPV an epidemic.

The motion was approved by council.

Gignac presented her motion which has 86 recommendations that were adopted from the City of Ottawa and the City of Guelph after both cities declared IPV a local epidemic.

In Ottawa, the motion was approved by their council on March 8, also known as International Women's Day, with recommendations from the inquest into the murders of three women in the Ottawa Valley.

Gignac says it's a huge epidemic in Windsor-Essex.

"In Windsor-Essex, in 2022, there were 2,378 intimate partner violence calls made to police, and 2,357 crisis calls to local women shelters. It's a huge epidemic."

She says time is of the essence.

"I know we've discussed this at the Windsor Police Board, certainly it's an issue of concern. And I think time is of the essence to get this moved forward."

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 councillor, thanks councillor Gignac and groups like the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee for bringing attention to this topic.

"The Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee of Windsor-Essex who put this on the radar of many of us around the table here, and their leadership, and the larger organization and initiative that they're undertaking to bring this issue to the forefront in municipalities and across the province."

Gignac also asked that on top of declaring IPV an epidemic in Windsor that the resolve and resolutions be forwards to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, local MPP's, Charmaine Williams the Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, and to the Windsor Police Service.

Those who are survivors of violence and need assistance can contact the Hiatus House help line 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (519-252-7781)

Those in emergency situations are asked to call 9-1-1.

-with files from CTV Ottawa