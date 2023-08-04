City councillor 'pissed off',' wants sustained action to improve safety downtown

A member of city council says he's 'pissed off' after an unprovoked attack on an elderly woman in downtown Windsor.

Fred Francis says this should not be happening in Windsor.

"It certainly didn't happen in the City of Windsor I grew up in and I don't want it to become the new normal. When I hear people say 'well this is what happens in other cities, this is what happens in big cities,' I don't care about any of that. I don't want it to happen here," he says.

Around 7 a.m. on Aug. 1, Windsor police officers were called to the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue where they learned a man had attacked an 84-year-old female victim, causing her to fall to the ground.

Witnesses in the area yelled at the suspect, who ran away.

A 37-year-old Windsor man was located a short time later, arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Francis feels we need to take safety and security in the core seriously and he wants to see more sustained action.

He wants to see more organizations and agencies brought together to discuss what's being done and what can be done to address the issues in the core, saying it's not just on police.

"It's unfair to say it's just a policing matter because it's not. It's police, it's social services, it's city hall, it's for non-for-profits, it's everyone. We can't ignore there's a problem, we can't ignore there's a problem. I don't want to hear about statistics, I don't want to hear about any of that stuff, everybody knows there's a problem," he says.

Francis says what we need to do is ensure that people understand we take this seriously and that their safety is of the utmost importance.

"There needs to be sustained action. There needs to be sustained security and safety initiative action beginning today. My fear is that if we don't become more urgent about this, if we don't take down a more urgent approach to sustained action, things are going to get worse," he adds.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive on July 25 that the city has hired consulting firm Strategy Corp., which is in the process of gathering ideas and thoughts on how to improve security and safety in the downtown core.

With files from Rob Hindi