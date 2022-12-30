City councillor pleased with border blockade costs being covered

Ward 2 city councillor, Fabio Costante, is pleased with the border blockade costs being covered by the federal government.

The announcement was made Thursday by Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, alongside local MP's, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor Police as well as other city councillors.

Nearly $7-million in federal funding has been approved for the City of Windsor to cover the costs of the blockade that took place at the Ambassador Bridge in February.

Those opposed to COVID-19 mandates, along with the Liberal government, protested for nearly a week, costing Windsor upwards of $6.8-million to cover costs for the added costs to policing, transit, emergency services, public works, among others.

Costante's ward is where the blockade took place, and he says it's been a long-time coming.

He says had Windsor been stuck with this bill, it would've cost all Windsor residents.

"It's almost equivalent to a 1.75 per cent tax increase if we were to apply it to the levy itself. Obviously, this would've been a one time transfer payment, so it wouldn't have been directly applied that way, but just to put it into context, it would've been a huge burden. And it would've certainly impacted bread-and-butter, city services, and infrastructure developments because this is something that we normally don't budget for."

He says council had to speak about the possibility of the government not paying for the blockade costs.

"Council was certainly briefed over the year from time to time on the variance and what could be impacted, like prioritizing some capital projects, as one example. But it was more to commend for our upcoming budget in early 2023. So, now that this is being mitigated, we can get to a place of better stability."

Costante adds that the blockade was unfair to Windsor residents, especially those in the west end of the city.

"We've got a lot of residents who relied on transit for example, or just for every day errands to run, or things to do, you'd have to cross Huron Church. And that being blocked really derailed people's days. In some cases, as little as maybe 10 to 15 minutes of an inconvenience, in other cases much more. It was a huge nuisance."

It's estimated the blockade halted $2.3-billion in trade.

-with files from AM800's The Shift