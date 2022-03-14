City councillor pleased with reopening of Huron Church Road/College Avenue intersection

Traffic is once again flowing normally on Huron Church Road.

As AM800 news reported on Saturday, Windsor police reopened Huron Church Road at College Avenue.

It was one of the last remaining access points closed due to the blockade near the Ambassador Bridge last month.

Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante represents the area and is pleased with the reopening.

"It's great that the intersection has opened," says Costante. "It's the last of the remaining large intersections to be opened."

He says the last month has been challenging and difficult.

"Huron Church is back to status quo now and so that's really good news for the community, for the businesses and everyone who travels in that area," he says.

Costante says he continues to hear from residents but adds the dust has settled the last week or so.

"Until every major intersection was open, there was still going to be inconvenience and excess travel for a lot of people so the opening of College is very much welcome," says Costante.

Windsor police still have Huron Church Road at Wyandotte Street West closed.

No word when police will reopen that access point.

Police had several Huron Church Road intersections closed following the week-long blockade by groups protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.