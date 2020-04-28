City Councillor Requests Report on Street Closures During COVID-19

A Windsor city councillor wants to know what it would take to close some city streets to make them more pedestrian friendly if social distancing orders continue for a long period of time.

During Monday afternoon's council meeting, Ward 3’s Rino Bortolin asked for a report by administration, due for the May 4th council meeting, on how to implement a lane closure along Riverside Drive from Devonshire Road to Caron Ave.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis disagrees and says the issue of a road diet was addressed in the past and administration raised concerns it would create too many problems for other areas, since traffic would avoid Riverside Dr. and would therefore cut through neighbourhoods and use Wyandotte St.

"Administration didn't recommend it because it would cause too much congestion in the area, and it is a very busy area that stretch of roadway on Riveside Dr. during rush hour it is very, very congested," says Francis.

Council did agree to hire a consultant to look at the issue.

He says there is enough space along the riverfront for people to enjoy it safely.

"I drive Riverside Drive every now and then and especially during this crisis and I haven't seen the riverside trails packed to the point where we have to close those streets."

Bortolin would like to explore how to reduce that section of Riverside Dr. to two lanes to allow for pedestrian traffic for social distancing because that area of the riverfront is highly used now.

Meanwhile, Mayor Dilkens says this is a three kilometres stretch of roadway and putting up barriers would be costly and challenging to keep vehicles and pedestrian/cyclists separate and safe.

He also notes there are 135 kilometres of trails in Windsor if people want to take advantage of them.

City Council voted 8-2 in favour of receiving the reports.

Councillor Francis and Mayor Drew Dilkens voted against it.