City councillor says council needs to make tough decisions to bring proposed tax increase down

A Windsor city councillor says he doesn't believe anyone on council will accept the proposed tax increase of 5.02 per cent.

Fred Francis, ward 1 councillor, is reacting to the news of the updated 2023 municipal budget released by the city earlier this week.

He says council is going to have to make some tough decisions when it comes to budget cuts.

On Monday, the City of Windsor stated in a release that there is now "additional cost pressures" bringing the proposed rate back up.

Earlier this year, a special council committee spent a week reviewing the details of the budget estimates for all city departments and looking for opportunities to save money.

The Operating Budget Review Committee was able to bring the proposed tax levy increase down to 4.59 per cent from 5.23 per cent.

Francis says the onus is back on council to reduce the taxes.

"That's just too much for the residents, I think, to stomach. Especially now when a lot of people are hurting on their own financial foot. So, the onus is on council to roll up their sleeves once again, sharpen their pencils, and find the savings where we can, find efficiencies where we can, reduce where we can."

He adds that Windsor has record inflation, growth and revenues, but one has to offset the other when it comes to spending.

"We can't have record growth, record revenue, record inflation, and record spending. Something has to give there, and it's going to be up to council to decide what that is. Do we continue to spend more than maybe we need to spend? Or, are we able to take some of those revenues from growth and offset some of those budgetary inflationary pressures to reduce the burden on the resident?"

Francis says he expects the proposed taxes to be whittled down, but it will be up to council on how far they're willing to go.

"I expect that number to get down even further from five per cent, just like when we passed it at the committee at 4.5 per cent, I expected that number to be whittled down even further. The question is, what is the appetite, what is the desire of members of council to go down even further?"

He says council needs to ensure there is no financial burden on residents.

"Someone living on a fixed income, someone collecting a pension, their pension, their fixed income is not increasing month to month. So, every dollar that is taken away from that 'extra' is a dollar they can't spend on what they need to spend it on, groceries, gasoline, whatever it is. What can we do to ensure we're not increasing the financial burden on those that can't afford it."

Earlier this week, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he is confident that the budget can be below five per cent.

City council will meet on April 3 to consider and approve the final 2023 capital and operating budgets and set the final municipal tax increase.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi