City councillor says people have the right to panhandle, as long as it's not aggressively

A councillor for the City of Windsor says people have the right to panhandle, but they don't have the right to do so aggressively.

Ward 1 councillor, Fred Francis, is reacting to a proposed by-law, that is ready for review, aimed at addressing aggressive panhandling in Windsor.

While speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Francis says everyone needs to be considered when it comes to panhandling, including those panhandling, businesses, and residents in the area.

The proposed by-law will go before the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee to address aggressive, intimidating and dangerous panhandling practices.

If approved, city's by-law enforcement officers will be given tools to address aggressive behaviours and issue fines.

The city will also look to provide education on available resources and services for those who are in a situation where panhandling is a necessity.

Francis says there are parameters of where you can and can't panhandle.

"On a street, on a particular area that might be dangerous with vehicular traffic moving or pedestrian traffic moving. So an example would be if someone is walking down the sidewalk, you know, an aggressive panhandling manner might be you jump in front of the persons way and you're not letting them get by you."

He says it's a not good idea for individuals to panhandle in between traffic.

"I've heard stories where someone is giving someone a $5-bill, the $5-bill falls on the ground, it's the middle of an intersection and someone is picking it up, and someone might now have seen them," he explains. "We probably don't want to have people in line of moving traffic, I think that's just cause for concern and we want everyone to be safe, including the people that are panhandling."

Francis adds that the by-law enforcement officers would work alongside social service counterparts.

"To approach some of these people and say 'listen, you can't be doing this, did you know that there's a compliance issue here, and by the way we see that you're panhandling, do you require help? Are you aware of this service that's available for your assistance?'. So realistically speaking, what we would really want to focus on, not so much the punishment aspect of the by-law, but we'd want to focus on the compliance and educational side of the by-law."

The proposed by-law will go to the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

The committee will need to either accept the by-law for information and pass it onto city council for further approval, or they will make changes prior to it being sent to city council.

If it passes on Wednesday, it will be presented to council during the month of April.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides