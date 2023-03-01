City councillor says random attacks throughout Windsor are 'concerning'

A Windsor city councillor says the increase in random attacks throughout the city is "concerning."

Gary Kaschak, ward 8 councillor, is reacting after multiple random attacks were reported across a portion of his ward.

Windsor police issued a release on Sunday, February 26, that a group of young people dressed in black clothing and wearing were suspected of robbing someone of an iPhone, an assault in the 3500-block of Forest Glade Drive, and randomly spraying a toxic substance on two youths.

The alleged attacks happened in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway to Hawthorne Drive and Lauzon Road.

Kaschak says parents need to keep an eye on where their children are going and what they're doing.

"Windsor Police are on this. They pretty much know who these people are, it might be some youth offenders involved here as well too. But you know, people have to be vigilant, they have to keep an eye on their surroundings, and certainly when we talk about youth offenders, that's people under 18-years-old, and we need parents to keep an eye on where their children are and what they're doing. That's important here moving forward."

He says residents are concerned over groups of people hanging around local parks and parking lots.

"They're concerned, not so much just about this incident, but also people hanging around in cars in parking lots until one or two o'clock in the morning. They're wondering what they're doing in Meadowbrook Park or a Fontainebleau Park," he says. "We've let Windsor Police know about that, they have that on their radar to check these parking lots, or parks and other areas where they see a couple of cars congregating, or people."

Kaschak says he thinks police have a good handle on the situation.

"I am pleased with the response. I think they've let the community know and they've let the community give them the opportunity to advise if they know who some of these people are, certainly don't fight back with them. But, it's one of those situations where I think they've got a handle on it, we're hoping it stops."

The public is being urged to use caution in the area surrounding the Forest Glade Skate Park.

Police say patrols have been increased in the area.

In spring 2022, $50,000 worth of security cameras were installed in Windsor's Forest Glade Park.

The recommendation was approved following complaints about problems around the skateboard park and an incident in September 2021 involving a group of suspects in masks, spraying what was believed to be pepper spray at people.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi