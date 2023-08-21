City councillor to attend annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference

Some Windsor city councillors are headed up the 401 to London as the city hosts the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference starting Monday through Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The three day conference gives municipal politicians the chance to discuss their needs and concerns with the province during one-on-one meetings with ministers, including other municipal counterparts to talk about shared challenges.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says he's looking forward to those meetings.

He says he'll be looking for more supports for the region.

"And by supports I mean more funding. Right. That's what we're trying to unlock here is more funding but I'm also going to get more ideas. I want to hear from other people if they've been through things that are outside the box, to help their situation, because I think when you look at our problems and the solutions to those problems, they come from people, not necessarily just from money."

Keynote session topics will include housing, homelessness, women's leadership, AMO's partnership with Ontario's public colleges, cyber security, electronic permitting, municipal risk and liability, infrastructure, energy innovation, healthcare transformation, broadband, and more.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to speak at the conference.

Agostino says Ford has been very receptive to himself and the City of Windsor.

He says Ford listens and he acts.

"A lot of the things that he's done or helped to for our municipality have put us in the position where, there was a recent report this week that says Windsor may not feel the economic crunch that the rest of the province and country are going to go through. I think the premier has got a lot to do with that, the prime minister has a lot to do with that, our local unions who have put us in a position to achieve some really generational goals."

He says while Windsor has a number of initiatives underway to try and improve our situation, he's looking forward to sharing those ideas but also wanting to hear feedback other officials may have to offer.

"I'm not expecting one silver bullet to solve the solutions, but a lot of these small things that we've taken steps towards in the right direction have been making a difference. And if they can make a difference for another city, I'd love to share those ideas, and if there's other cities that have ideas that have made a difference for them, I want to hear them."

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie and ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison are also set to attend.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to address the conference Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Ford's address can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/user/premierofontario.