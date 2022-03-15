City councillor to run for the Liberals in Ontario election

A member of Windsor City Council is going to make a bid to represent the area in the Ontario Legislature.

Liberals in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh have nominated Gary Kaschak as their Ontario Liberal Party candidate for the next provincial election, set for June 2, 2022.

Kaschak worked for the federal government for 37 years, holding positions with Revenue Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency.

In 2018, Kaschak was elected as the Windsor City Councillor for Ward 8, a role he's held since then.

"I am looking forward to taking my advocacy and continued hard work to the next level as your MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh," said Kaschak in a release from the Ontario Liberal Party. "There are many quality of life improvements that I will advocate for on behalf of the residents of our riding."

"Gary is a fantastic City Councillor with a strong passion for helping his community and those that call Windsor home," said OLP Leader, Steven Del Duca. "I am very happy to have Gary on our team and I look forward to working alongside him to make Ontario a better place for all."

Also seeking the seat, New Democratic Party candidate Gemma Grey-Hall and Tecumseh councillor Andrew Dowie, the candidate for the Progressive Conservative Party.

Percy Hatfield, the incumbent Windsor-Tecumseh New Democrat MPP, announced in July 2021 that he would not seek re-election.

He plans to retire at the end of this term after first being elected to represent the riding in 2013.