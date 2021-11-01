City councillor urging feds to scrap COVID-19 test requirement at border

One Windsor councillor is hoping the Canadian government will scrap its requirement for a negative COVID-19 PCR test to return to Canada.

The U.S. will re-open its land borders to vaccinated Canadians on November 8, but Gary Kaschak says paying as much as $250 for a test is going to make day trips impossible for many.

Kaschak will be filing a motion Monday urging the federal government to remove the COVID-19 testing requirement for Canadians coming back into the country.

He says double vaccinated residents should be free to travel.

"We've been asking people to double vaccinate and we've got about 85% of Windsor-Essex residents that have," he says. "A PCR test to go along with that is a burden on Canadian residents. They've done the right thing so far in being double vaccinated and I really think that that's all that's needed moving forward."

Kaschak says, with testing in place, local families will not be heading stateside.

"A PCR test or molecular test certainly can cost we've heard anywhere from $75 to $250. So imagine a family of four or five going over to a Red Wings game or Lions game, etc. and having to get that test," says Kaschak.

He adds those going to games or concerts can still use the test they took before entering the U.S. — which doesn't make much sense.

"Compound it with maybe staying the night and doing shopping the next day and coming back," he says. "So you might have been mixed in with 30,000 or 40,000 or 50,000 people, yet the Canadian government is saying that test you got 48 hours earlier is fine. To me, it's counter intuitive from a science standpoint."

Kaschak will present his motion at Monday's council meeting which gets underway at 1pm.

On Friday, the office of New York congressman Brian Higgins said U.S. Customs won't be requiring a negative test for fully vaccinated travellers.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson