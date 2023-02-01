City councillor wants improved snow removal from problem side streets

A member of Windsor council wants to see want can be done to clear snow from certain residential side streets identified as problem areas.

During Monday's council meeting, Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani asked administration to report back on best practices from other cities on snow removal and about the feasibility and cost to amend the current bylaw, looking at streets where snow removal is an issue due to drifts and high winds.

Marignani says when he was campaigning this past summer ahead of the October 2022 municipal election, he heard numerous complaints from people about issues around drifting snow.

He says there are some roadways that channel the wind and create snow drifts that can prevent people from driving down the street.

"There's areas where we can improve upon, especially some of the problem areas that are by fields and waterfronts, which create a deeper snow that what is recorded to have fallen," he says.

Marignani says he finds some big snow drifts are happening around some newer developments that may be near an open field.

"You haven't had the complete infill of the roads and the new homes. The new homes that are beginning that development are really taking the brunt of this, for example Clearwater Avenue off McHugh Street, that was a problem we had in that area with snow building up and people not being able to get out of their driveways," he says.

Marignani says he's bringing this up now because it's budget time and they would have to address any strategies or practices for snow removal before making a budget request.

"Instead of sub-contracting the entire snow removal out, having the city have some vehicles that can focus on problem areas and more of the neighbourhoods, and do more of an effective job. The point is to provide services that improve the quality of life," he adds.

Marignani will be meeting with city administration later this week to discuss his concerns when it comes to snow removal from streets with consistent snow drift issues.

Council is scheduled to begin full deliberations on the proposed 2023 budget in April.