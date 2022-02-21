City councillor wants to know the plan to fix aging residential roads

A member of Windsor City Council wants to know the plan when it comes to replacing and fixing aging residential streets.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac has asked administration for a report outlining how deficient residential roads across the city, those not included in the 10-year Capital Budget, are going to be addressed.

"We know that we have a significant number of roads that are deficient, but if you look at the fact we have a number of arterial roads that are heavily trafficked, they require mainteance too. We need a plan and I need to hear the plan," she says.

Windsor City Council approved spending $47-million on road infrastructure projects in the 2022 Capital Budget, part of a $510-million road spending plan over 10 years.

Gignac says she has several roads in her ward that are in need of care, but has particular concern for two in the Riverside area - Raymo Road in front of FJ Brennan Catholic High School and a section of Belle Isle View, north of Wyandotte Street East.

Gignac says some people have lived in their homes for a substantial number of years.

"Some of them have been in the family, we've got second generation living there after the parents leave, the children have bought the home. They've never seen road work," she says.

Gignac points out that we're not any different than most municipalities, we've been able to keep some roads in good shape while others need work.

"There are some neighbourhoods, like I say, that haven't seen road work in their lifetime. They want to know, justifibly, when they can expect it's going to be their turn. So we need to hear that and share that with our community," she says.

Gignac adds there needs to be a conversation about the issue.

According to a City of Windsor 2021 Road Needs Study looking at condition ratings, 19 per cent of City roads were listed as NOW roads. The classification generally represents a backlog of work required on the road system where improvements should be undertaken immediately.

The figure roughly represents around $400-million of the value of the $2.12-billion City of Windsor roads network.