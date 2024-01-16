City councillor wants to modernize paying options for parking in the city

A Windsor city councillor is looking to modernize the way drivers pay at parking meters.

"It's 2024, it's time for us to catch up and hopefully this leads up in a better direction because I see it all the time," says Ward 3's Renaldo Agostino.

Agostino has asked administration for a report looking at ways to modernize the system and eliminate parking meters.

He says for the last six months, he's been hearing from residents about broken parking meters and meters that break after money has been inserted.

"The meter breaks, is broken or claims to be broken and the person receives a ticket and I'm trying to find ways out of that but also find ways to modernize our system like many other cities have already done and also find ways for more revenue," he says.

Agostino wants administration to look at more ways to pay for parking by phone and tap.

"Also some cities have the green boxes, like there's one box per street that when you park on the street, you go up you walk up to the box, buy the ticket, put the ticket in your dash," says Agostino. "So there's a lot of different options that out there that will not only will rectify the problem of broken parking meters."

He believes there are 'so many wins' looking at modernizing the system in the city.

"How many people are still carrying change with them, the times are changing but this is an opportunity for us to modernize our system and look at the potential of upgrading what we do, collecting more revenues for the city and making it easier for people to park," he says.

Currently if you park at a meter in the city, you pay by using quarters, loonies and toonies.

Drivers can also download the 'Pay my Parking' app and pay for parking using the app.

The city introduced the parking app in December 2017.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson

