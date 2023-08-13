City councillors and stakeholders meet to talk about downtown safety and initiatives

City councillors and city stakeholders have met for another monthly meeting to talk about downtown safety and initiatives.

The program, which is hosted by ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino, brings together different city stakeholders such as Windsor Police, the Business Improvement Association's, the Downtown Mission, the Mayor's office, the University of Windsor, St. Clair College, Windsor Regional Hospital and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, among many others.

During the meeting, those in attendance are able to freely talk about their opinions and ideas regarding the downtown core, improvements that could be made, initiatives that could be set up, and to talk about safety.

During Thursday's meeting, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh Irek Kusmierczyk was in attendance to listen in on ideas, and what could be done at the federal level.

Agostino says he is pleased with the turnout each month.

"We all don't have to agree with one another, we don't even have to like each other, but we have to work together because this is what our downtown needs. And it's very, very, very evident by the players at that table that everybody is there to work together, to work on the issues of making downtown Windsor a better place."

He says these meetings are about helping everyone.

"We want to get a team together to help people, not just the people in need but we want to help the residents, we want to help the businesses, we want to help everybody to make downtown a better place. And as it's easily evident now, you can tell that the problems of downtown, are not only the problems of downtown anymore. Some of these issues are facing other parts of the city."

Kusmierczyk says he wanted to hear about local issues, specifically about the drug and opioid issues.

"Especially with what we're seeing with the meth crisis. That is a particular drug that is just so evil. It causes so much hurt, and pain, and destruction in its wake. And it's something that we're seeing here in our community as well, too. Again, the increase in use in opioids, in fentanyl, and in meth specifically. But again, the rise in mental health as well."

Agostino says he's looking forward to next month's meeting as well and the conversations that will be had.

He says there will be more announcements coming soon.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi