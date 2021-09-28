City, CUPE invest $1-million in new park lights

Several parks across Windsor will soon be a little bit brighter thanks to a partnership between the city and CUPE Local 82.

As part of a $1-million investment to improve safety, 120 solar and 90 LED lights will soon be installed at 14 municipal parks.

According to a release, the lights are "an affordable, low-maintenance and energy-efficient solution to illuminating pathways and multi-use trails."

Each fixture will also be equipped with a motion sensor which will only activate the light when someone is nearby.

Installation of the new environmentally friendly lights is already underway.