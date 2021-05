A Windsor doctor will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic on Wednesday.

Dr. Magbule Doko will be administering the Moderna vaccine to individuals 18 and over at 2285 Howard Ave. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The doctor is also allowing individuals to book an appointment if they chose to do so, instead of walking in.

Appointments can be made by sending an email to dokovaccines@gmail.com