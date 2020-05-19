City Dog Parks and Other Outdoor Amenities to Reopen Wednesday
Windsor dog parks and several other outdoor amenities are set to reopen Wednesday morning at 10am.
A number of restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted as part of the Ford government's first stage of reopening the province.
In addition to dog parks, some sports fields, picnic sites, benches, park shelters and recreational areas will open back up, but the city is reminding residents to still practice social distancing and limit groups to five or less people.
There is one exception — the small dog park at Malden Park will remain closed for ground repairs.
The full list of what's open and what's closed can be found below:
Open as of 10am Wednesday:
- Basketball courts
- Off-leash dog parks
- Skateboard parks
- Picnic areas
- All park benches and tables throughout parks
- Outdoor community gardens
- Park shelters
- Non-permit-based sports fields
Still closed:
- Playgrounds
- Beaches
- Off-road cycling trails (construction work continues)
- Outdoor exercise equipment
- Outdoor pools
- Splash pads
- Sport stadiums and permit-based sports fields