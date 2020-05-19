City Dog Parks and Other Outdoor Amenities to Reopen Wednesday

Windsor dog parks and several other outdoor amenities are set to reopen Wednesday morning at 10am.

A number of restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted as part of the Ford government's first stage of reopening the province.

In addition to dog parks, some sports fields, picnic sites, benches, park shelters and recreational areas will open back up, but the city is reminding residents to still practice social distancing and limit groups to five or less people.

There is one exception — the small dog park at Malden Park will remain closed for ground repairs.

The full list of what's open and what's closed can be found below:

Open as of 10am Wednesday:

Basketball courts

Off-leash dog parks

Skateboard parks

Picnic areas

All park benches and tables throughout parks

Outdoor community gardens

Park shelters

Non-permit-based sports fields

Still closed: