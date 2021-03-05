City Encouraging Not-For-Profit Groups to Use Lanspeary Park

The City of Windsor continues to assist not-for-profit organizations.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says council has agreed to allow the organizations to use Lanspeary Park this spring and summer for fundraising events to assist their charities.

He says an online portal is now active for eligibly charities to express their interest.

Dilkens says depending on the weather, the program could start next month.

"If the weather breaks and it's really nice here in April which it often is, if folks want to set something up in the spring, we would work with them to try and use that space and to the extent they can raise funds and help their charity, that is what we really want to do, that's the spirit behind this," says Dilkens.

He says Windsor Eats used the park last year for food halls.

"We're going to continue to allow Windsor Eats to use some weekends but what we wanted to do is also open this up for charities that we know have been struggling over the last year to do fundraisers and allow them to be creative and come forward saying we will allow you to use Lanspeary Park and the space that's covered there as well for craft beer markets, food halls, whatever your fundraising initiative is," he says.

Dilkens adds last year was the year of flexibility, but this year, is the year of recovery.

"One of the things that I know people enjoyed was being able to go to Lanspeary Park," says Dilkens. "Windsor Eats did set up and organized an event there for multiple weekends and council provided that space for free and allowed them to do that and it was a great venue for people to go outside and get outside after being locked down for a period of time."

Eligible organizations are asked to sign up by March 19.