City Exploring What it Would Take to Restart Transit Windsor

Options are being explored on what it would take to restart Transit Windsor.

The city bus service has been suspended since March 29 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but with the suspension order due to expire May 1, the city is looking at ways to resume operations.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive that they are working on protocols for the sterilization of city buses to keep them safe for passengers and drivers.

Dilkens says they're working on the protocols with information provided by Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the medical officer of health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

"We said 'well what do you think we need to do to keep people safe on Transit Windsor?' So he sent over a list of items that he believes are the best case protocols, and our operations team is going through those items to see what in fact they could get done in a timely manner," he says.

The decision to suspend bus service was met with criticism from some members of the public and the union representing Transit Windsor employees.

Dilkens notes that the goal is to get the system going again to get people to work as businesses reopen down the road.

"We're going to make sure we keep people safe, don't forget this decision was all about saving lives. So the last thing we're going to do is just open it up. We're going to do it in a way, once we can implement the protocols, that keep people safe, allow them to get across the city," he says.

At this time, Dilkens says they do not have a path forward for restarting Transit Windsor.

"I think what residents could likely expect, when the system does get up and going, is more or less a Sunday type schedule. We would operate seven days a week but it would be on the reduced timing schedule that you would find on a Sunday or a holiday," he says.

Dilkens expects to have more information later today or Monday on what it would take to resume the city bus service, but there's no timeline on whether it would resume next week or further down the road.