City extends Bright Lights Windsor for one week

Bright Lights Windsor is being extended.

The city has announced the event will now wrap up on Sunday, January 16 instead of Sunday, January 9.

The one week extension is only for the light displays.

The city says the vendors market along with the performances are still set to close on Saturday however.

Bright Lights Windsor kicked off on December 2.

It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the city has also announced the outdoor ice rink at Charles Clark Square in downtown Windsor is set to open next week.

The outdoor rink at Lanspeary Lions Park off Ottawa Street opened at the end of December.

Earlier this week, Amherstburg, Kingsville and LaSalle all announced the extension of their holiday lighting displays.