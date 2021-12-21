City fire crews battle a pair of house fires Tuesday night

Windsor Fire and Rescue was kept busy Tuesday night with a pair house fires.

The first, in the 4800-block of 6th St. in south Windsor.

Crews responded just after 9pm and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the garage of the home.

The blaze was quickly knocked down and no serious injuries are reported.

An investigator will be attending the scene to determine the cause and damage.

A second fire took place just after 11pm at a home in the 1400-block of Kildare Rd. in Walkerville.

Fire officials are yet to release any further information regarding the cause, damage or injuries.