iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

City Fire Crews Battle East Windsor Blaze in the Snow

AM800-NEWS-house-fire-Balfour-Blvd-April-20-2021

No injuries are reported following a house fire on the city's east side.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 1800-block of Balfour Blvd. just after 3:30pm Tuesday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Firefighters battled the blaze in falling snow declaring the fire out at around 5:30pm.

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom with the cause listed as undetermined — damage is estimated at $70,000.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE