City Fire Crews Battle East Windsor Blaze in the Snow

No injuries are reported following a house fire on the city's east side.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 1800-block of Balfour Blvd. just after 3:30pm Tuesday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Firefighters battled the blaze in falling snow declaring the fire out at around 5:30pm.

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom with the cause listed as undetermined — damage is estimated at $70,000.