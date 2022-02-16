City fire crews battle pair of house fires Wednesday afternoon

Windsor Fire and Rescue was kept busy Wednesday afternoon.

Just before noon, crews were called to a fully involved house fire in the 600-block of Charlotte St. in the Remington Park area.

No one was hurt, but damage is estimated at $50,000.

Then, about 45 minutes later, firefighters responded to the 800-block of North Talbot Rd. for a working house fire.

No injuries are reported, but four people have been left homeless.

The cause is listed as undetermined with damage pegged at $450,000.