City hears from residents after parking tickets issued on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The city's parking services coordinator says parking enforcement did take place in Windsor on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Bill Kralovensky says the day was not a municipal holiday and enforcement was out in full force.

Kralovensky was commenting after AM800 news received an email from a listener, saying they know of a family member who received a $35 'residential only' parking ticket after attending a ceremony at the Bert Weeks pavilion.

The listener stated, 'the sign said holidays were exempted' and felt the ticket was very mean-spirited and ill advised.

Kralovensky says the city's parking department has received some calls.

"My staff, my clerk who takes all of those kind of calls in said well this is not really a municipal holiday which the City of Windsor we follow," says Kralovensky. "So basically if city hall is closed then enforcement is closed as well but in this case, city hall was open as much as the rest of the city so enforcement was out in full force."

He says tickets handed out were for parking without a regular permit as well as blocking driveways, blocking fire hydrates and corner clearances.

"Those are just normal safety ones that we do have to enforce whether we give you an exemption or not," says Kralovensky. "So those are for the safety of the neighbourhood and the safety of the people that are attending these events."

Thursday marked the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

The day honours the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.