City hires first Commissioner of Economic Development and Innovation

The City of Windsor has announced Jelena Payne is the corporation's first Commissioner of Economic Development and Innovation.

Payne, who's worked for the City of the past 12 years, moves over from her current role as Commissioner of Human and Health Services.

In her new position, Payne will oversee the Economic Development, Land Use Planning, Information Technology and Building Services departments.

She says it's all about modernization, innovation and looking to the future, calling economic development a collaborative effort.

"It doesn't fall to one person at the City. One of my first tasks is to build an economic development team. It's going to be to build relationships with our businesses and our developers in the community," she says.

Payne says part of the new position is also focused on City Hall and ensuring local businesses and developers are not hindered by red tape.

"It's looking for innovative ways, streamlined ways to ensure a seamless support for the folks that are out there that, who are also working hand in hand with us to build our community, and bring high paying jobs and opportunities to Windsor," she adds.

Along with her time in various positions with the City of Windsor, Payne has also held senior management positions in the U.S. with PepsiCo/AmeriServe and YUM! Brands, the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut., ultimately becoming responsible for leading the purchasing department supplying over 20,000 restaurants across North America and leading new product development as a Project Manager.

She's also spent time with the Ontario Ministry of Community and Social Services and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) in Guelph.

Payne moves to the position of Commissioner of Economic Development and Innovation effective April 4, 2022.