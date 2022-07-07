City honours co-founder of Brentwood Recovery Home

The City of Windsor is honouring the late Father Paul Charbonneau.

A proclamation ceremony was held at Brentwood Recovery Home Thursday morning to mark his 100th birthday.

Charbonneau co-founded the home over 55 years ago and would have turned 100 on July 3.

Councillor Jim Morrison took part in the proclamation ceremony and declared July 3, 2022 as Father Paul Charbonneau Day.

He says the city appreciates the service Brentwood provides to the community.

"Today I see hundreds and hundreds of people in the room that have been affected, that have been helped by the Brentwood Recovery Home and the city needs partners like Brentwood and we need committed people like Father Paul Charbonneau that spent his whole life helping people in the City of Windsor," says Morrison.

Photo courtesy: City of Windsor

He says this is the first proclamation he's seen in the city.

"It really is a special document that we appreciate and recognize so many groups in the City of Windsor all of them help the city making it a better place to live," says Morrison. "To make it a proclamation for a special day and it's something that the city really wants to emphasize that this is a really unique and a very important piece to our city."

Charbonneau died in 2010.

Brentwood assists individuals with addictions and mental health treatment services.

The recovery home is holding a series of events this week to mark Charbonneau's birthday.