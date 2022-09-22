City honours five properties with Heritage Recognition Awards

The City of Windsor is honouring five sites with Heritage Recognition Awards.

The Built Heritage Awards recognizes excellence in long-time history, stewardship and conservation.

The list of honourees includes the Mackenzie Hall Masonry Restoration Project at 3277 Sandwich St.

Over $1-million was spent by the City for the masonry restoration project, which saw specialized crews repair damaged stones, repointing the mortar in-between the building’s iconic limestone and sandstone blocks and removing some plant debris. This work was undertaken not only to conserve the facility’s architectural integrity and elegance but also to protect it from deterioration by directing water away from the building.

Additional work included all exterior woodwork, restoring windows and replacing the flat roof.

Brandon Calleja, Project Manager for the Mackenzie Hall Masonry Restoration Project, says it's a huge benefit to the community to have a public hall on the west side.

"Especially one of the oldest and most significant historic properties in the City," he says "I'm glad the financial commitment was made and we were able to completely restore the masonry, it should last for generations to come."

Calleja calls it a beautifully, well done masonry restoration job.

"They even did some LCC (Lightweight Cellular Concrete) work to protect for some of the limestone and sandstone coping, and decorative, ornate stones that exist in the building," he says.

Calleja says it means a lot to see this finished.

"Just knowing that I was able to contribute to a significant property in the city that I'll be able to drive past for years to come and appreciate, just like the rest of the city, it means a lot," he adds.

Mackenzie Hall was built in 1855-1856 by Alexander Mackenzie, who became the second prime minister of Canada in 1873. Originally a courthouse and jail, Mackenzie Hall is a cultural hub in Windsor’s historic Sandwich Town, offering space for theatre and other performing arts, art galleries, meeting facilities and a ballroom for private rentals and special events.

Also honoured with a Built Heritage Award:

- 1008 Drouillard Rd.

- 1785 Walker Rd. - Teron Building

- 225 Giles Blvd. W. - William T. Wesgate House

- Hiram Walker Bridge (Peche Island) Restoration

- The Neils C. Ortved House at 766 Devonshire Rd. received a Heritage Designation Plaque.

