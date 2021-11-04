City honours three local projects with Built Heritage Awards

Windsor has handed out its 2021 Built Heritage Awards recognizing conservation work in construction throughout the city.

Among this year's winners — the Walker Power Building on Riverside Dr., Kennedy high school and John Campbell elementary school on Tecumseh Rd. E.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the Walker Power Building sat vacant for years before it was transformed into a mixed use office and commercial space while Kennedy and John Campbell underwent major work to preserve their heritage aspects.

He says the Walker Power Building has become something the community can be proud of.

"This has long been an iconic structure at the corner of Riverside Dr. and Devonshire Rd. and this property was constructed between 1911 and 1913. It certainly has strong ties to the railway history and the early growth to Walkerville playing a key role through the town's industrial and manufacturing history."

Dilkens says $5-million was spent on interior and exterior repairs at Kennedy.

"There is not easy to maintain a school like this and it is not easy to get money for school upgrades for heritage work. It takes a lot of pressure and perseverance from the trustees, from everyone involved and it takes a whole community to make sure that these buildings can be maintained."

He says John Campbell got some much needed masonry repairs to restore it to its former glory.

"There was thought that John Campbell may be actually torn down at one point and frankly, it probably would have been easier just to tear the building down and build something new and perhaps even less expensive to do that. But we can all appreciate these are things worth saving, they're worth investing in and they're worth preserving."

In addition to the Built Heritage Award, the Walker Power Building was given a heritage designation plaque as well.