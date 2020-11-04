City Honours Windsor Police to Kick-Off Crime Prevention Week

Chief Pam Mizuno and the Windsor Police Service are being honoured to kick off Crime Prevention Week.

Mayor Drew Dilkens presented Mizuno with a plaque at police headquarters at 150 Goyeau St. E. in Windsor to thank the service for its work through the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

Back in May, it was reported overall crime was down 38 per cent from the same time in 2019, but a string of shootings and stabbing over the past month have many residents concerned.

Mizuno says finding those responsible and getting them off the streets is a priority, "and obviously to prevent shootings in the city."

She goes on to say, "things do go in waves, so sometimes we do get spikes and ebbs with shootings and any type of crime like that."

With the party atmosphere in downtown Windsor gone due to COVID-19, she says there has been a noticeable difference in calls for service.

"There's always fluctuations, but there has definitely been a slight decrease and I'm sure that has something to do with the pandemic as of late," she added.

Certain crimes began to increase when the pandemic initially hit, according to Mizuno.

"With the businesses shuttered there was a spike in some break and enter and property crime activity, which we addressed very early on and quickly," she says.

Mizuno says the majority of Crime Prevention Week activities from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 will be virtual due to the pandemic.

Information on those events will be shared via the Windsor police Facebook and Twitter accounts.