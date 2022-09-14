City hosting internal job fair on Wednesday

Anyone looking for work in Windsor-Essex has an opportunity today.

The City of Windsor is hosting an an in house job fair on Wednesday, September 14 at 400 City Hall Square in suite 101 - the Employment Resource Centre.

They're recruiting for many different employers within the city and for many different positions, including:

- Apprentice Mold Maker

- Senior Mold Maker

- Millwright

- Sales Account Manager

- Tool Room Leader

- Castor

- Administrative Assistant

- Material Handler

- Automation Designer

- Fixture Designer

- Senior Controls Technician

- CNC Operator

- CMM Operator

- Ready Mix Concrete Driver

- Machine Operator

- Program Manager

- RFQ Coordinator

- Team Member - Crew

- Hiring Hairstylists

- Aestheticians

- Sales Account Manager - Fixture Division

- Automation Estimator

- Production Associate

- Plastic Injection Operator

- Welder

- General Labourers

- Dietary Aide

- Personal Support Worker

- Wine Technician

- Bookkeeper

- Administrative Support

- Jr. HVAC Estimator

- Jr. Mechanical Engineer - HVAC

- 313A Refrigeration Mechanic

- 313A Refrigeration Apprentice

- Electrical Technician

- Cabinet Maker

- Maintenance Supervisor

- Accounts Receivable Clerk

- Pipe Designer

- Project Coordinator

Diane Quinn, Manager of Employment and Training Initiatives, says there are over 125 available positions and 75 employers that the city is assisting with their recruitment needs.

"These positions can both be full-time and part-time positions. The employers are not on site, so when individuals attend the job fair they'll be meeting with our employment staff and job developers to review the many postings and take a look at programs and services through Employment Ontario that they may be eligible for," she said.

Employment Supervisor Sabrina Schincario says some of the employers looking to hire include Tim Hortons, Forest Glade Fireplaces, Cardinal Services Group, SyBridge Technologies, and many more.

Vito Grammatico, Employment Initiatives supervisor, says positions available span all sorts of different levels of experience.

"There's a wide variety so some individuals that may have very little experience there's positions available, and if they have more experience there's positions for them as well. It's really across the board, individuals with different levels of education and experience can definitely attend and there should be something they might be interested in."

He says given the recent economic numbers for our area, it's a time where there's opportunities available.

"I know obviously with the recent employment trends individuals are looking for work and employers are looking for individuals," he continued. "Either or we're happy to assist."

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Officials say if people aren't able to attend on Wednesday, but are interested in hearing more, they can give them a call at 519-977-6444 ext. 5520 or reach someone by email at ETS@citywindsor.ca