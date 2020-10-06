City Hosts First of Several Virtual Ward Meetings

The City of Windsor held its first virtual ward meeting Tuesday night.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional town hall style meeting has been swapped out for a telephone conference format.

First up were Wards 4 and 5 with mayor Drew Dilkens and councillors Ed Sleiman and Chris Holt fielding questions on a number of issues including speeding, park improvements and illegal dumping.

Ward 5 resident Monique says she'd like to see more police cracking down on speeders.

"I see people speed on George Avenue like it's a race where they're in a rush. What are you going to do mayor and the city councillor? We need more police giving tickets on George Avenue. My concern is safety."

Linda lives in Ward 4 and says smaller neighbourhood parks should be better maintained.

"We have a park in our neighbourhood. We were promised about 10 or 15 years ago it would be updated and it's not updated. We've got one bench with broken 2x4's that you sit on. So it really needs to be taken care of."

Ward 4 resident Bob says garbage piling up in alleys has become a problem.

"In regards to garbage in the alleys, there's a lot of people that aren't following the rules. Therefore, the garbage bags are strewn all over the alleys, the cats open it up, etc. I'm wondering if there's some kind of law or rule you could pass that the owner of the house could be taxed extra and it be picked up?"

The next meeting for Wards 8 and 9 goes Wednesday night at 6:30pm.

Information on how to take part as well as the full schedule of meetings can be found on the city's website.